Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.40.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

