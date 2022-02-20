AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

ASIX stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

