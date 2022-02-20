Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

