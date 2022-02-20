Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Navigator Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Navigator Global Investments

Navigator Global Investments Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Navigator Global Investments Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

