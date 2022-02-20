Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

