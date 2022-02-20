iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

iStar has raised its dividend by 169.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. iStar has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect iStar to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAR. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iStar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

