ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ICL Group has increased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE:ICL opened at $10.28 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,073.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

