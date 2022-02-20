5,533 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.