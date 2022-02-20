Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

PINC stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

