Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 23,095 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

