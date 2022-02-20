NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,605 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,032,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.97 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

