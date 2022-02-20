Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

