Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 6,450 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.