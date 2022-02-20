Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.