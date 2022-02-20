Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

