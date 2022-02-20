Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,963 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.