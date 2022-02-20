Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 394 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

