Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

