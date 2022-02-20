Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 394 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 674,637 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

