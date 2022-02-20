Millennium Management LLC Purchases 584,306 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2,388.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $31,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

