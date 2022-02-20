Millennium Management LLC Acquires 154,875 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.