Millennium Management LLC Sells 30,890 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $149.61 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

