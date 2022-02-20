Morgan Stanley Sells 87,311 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $76,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

