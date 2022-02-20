Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 990,587 Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 990,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

FTRP opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

FTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

