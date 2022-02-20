Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

