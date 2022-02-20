Millennium Management LLC Has $34.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $240,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.