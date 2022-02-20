MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

