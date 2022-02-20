MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 34,842 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAWZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24.

