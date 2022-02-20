MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

