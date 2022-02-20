Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Seaboard has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,099.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.
