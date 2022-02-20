Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,099.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seaboard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Seaboard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

