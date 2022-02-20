Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 203,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

