PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PPL by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

