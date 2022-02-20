Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68 EPS.

SKT stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -331.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

