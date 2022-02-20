Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 1,259 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $79,191.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Z opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $189.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on Z shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

