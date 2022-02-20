Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $55,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

