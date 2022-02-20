Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,047 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

