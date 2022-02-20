Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

