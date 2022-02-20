Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primerica were worth $49,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.47 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

