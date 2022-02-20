California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 217 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 370,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after buying an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

PB stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

