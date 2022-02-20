Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $890.79

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.79 ($12.05) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.86). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 925.60 ($12.53), with a volume of 579,435 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.13) to GBX 1,045 ($14.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.34) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.09) to GBX 1,027 ($13.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.93).

The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

