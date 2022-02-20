PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as high as C$5.84. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 411,567 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,437 shares in the company, valued at C$1,315,966.50. Insiders sold 59,357 shares of company stock valued at $269,759 over the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.