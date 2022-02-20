Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.14 and traded as high as C$8.40. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 4,422,701 shares.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.