Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.19. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 41,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATA. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

