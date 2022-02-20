Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives $7.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.