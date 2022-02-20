Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.12. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.