Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chewy by 204.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Chewy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chewy by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,825,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,208.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

