MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,520 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 111,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

