MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

