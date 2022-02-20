MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CSGP opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $101.05.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.