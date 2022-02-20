First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

