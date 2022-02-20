Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 201.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

